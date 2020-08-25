Video of Uttarakhand MLA Dancing with Guns Goes Viral Again as BJP Reinducts Him 13 Months After Expulsion

The BJP in Uttarakhand has been facing flak following its decision to to revoke the suspension of controversial Khanpur MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh 'Champion'. The MLA had been removed from the party just 13 months ago after a video purportedly showing him dancing with guns in hand went viral.

According to Uttarakhand BJP chief Bansidhar Bhagat, the decision was taken to reward Singh for his alleged 'good conduct' in the last 13 months and his repeated apologies to the top bosses.

The incident has nevertheless caused outrage on social media with the old video of Singh touting guns being widely shared to call out the party's decision. Many wondered if common people would be treated with equal 'forgiveness' and magnanimity for their errors, implying that politicians were above the law.

Uttarakhand BJP MLA Pranav Singh "Champion" who was expelled from the party last year has been re-inducted. pic.twitter.com/EWpUAECxz8 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) August 25, 2020

So common man also can do like this and apologize like this right?This is what you are trying to sayAwesome 👍 — Siva (@smshiva) August 24, 2020

In 2019 when Singh had initially been expelled from the party following outrage, the MLA had told ANI that he had done nothing wrong by brandishing guns at his own private property since the guns were licenced. "Is it illegal to carry a licensed gun and drink alchohol in Uttarakhand?" the politician had asked, accusing unknown persons of conspiracy against him.

Singh is not the only unpopular BJP leader in Uttarakhand who has been in the news this week. He was among three other MLAs who had been summoned by the BJP's state unit leadership recently to offer their explanation. The party's decisions on the three other legislators including Dwarahat MLA Mahesh Negi who has been accused of rape by a woman, Jhabreda MLA Deshraj Karnawal and Lohaghat MLA Pooran Singh Fartyal who face breach of discipline charges are not known yet.

While critics have been calling for strict action against Negi, some now fear that Singh's reinduction might be a precendent for Negi's case.