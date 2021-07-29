Video of Monkey Struggling to Bathe Baby Has Everyone Appreciating Moms

Motherhood is difficult across all species; be it humans or monkeys. It is especially difficult to give a bath to a child who doesn’t want it. This adorable yet hilarious video showcases how tough it can be for a mother to bathe her child.

The video showed the infant monkey rejecting bath time as the mother struggled to get it to do so. At one point, the mother can be seen pushing her baby into the pond and holding the youngster down while splashing water on him. The video portrays the hard times that a mother faces while taking care of a moody baby.

The video was shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter. The caption attached with the video reads, “This is the way mother teaches their kid that no one else can take a bath for you.”

Since being uploaded the video has garnered over 30 thousand views and over 600 retweets. Many people also commented more such videos about natural beauty and showing love for wildlife.

One commenter said, “the way mom yet the child away” with laughing emoticons focusing on the funny nature of the video. Another user writes “hygiene prevails”. Many show their love with comments such as “Wildlife is full of excitement!” and “First time I am seeing such a lovely moment.”

The IFS officer has been at the forefront showing the world the beauty of nature with many such videos. He has recently retweeted a video by Gujarat Information, about 3000 blackbucks seen crossing the road at Bhavnagar’s Blackbuck National Park.

Susanta also took to Twitter to explain the strange relationship between Tarantulas and Tiny frogs, as they work together. The tiny frog eats the insects that could destroy tarantulas’ eggs and the tarantula shares a shelter and protects the frogs from predators.

