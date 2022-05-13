Video of North Carolina House Worth Rs 3 Crore Collapsing into Ocean Goes Viral

A house located on a beach in North Carolina’s Outer Banks collapsed and was swept away by sea waves due to rising water levels and beach erosion.

The collapse was also captured in a video that was shared by Cape Hatteras National Seashore, National Park Service on its official Twitter handle. Sharing the location of the house, the department wrote that it was the second house that collapsed that day. Fortunately, both houses were unoccupied at the time of the incident.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore (Seashore) has confirmed that an unoccupied house at 24265 Ocean Drive, Rodanthe, N.C. collapsed this afternoon. This is the second unoccupied house collapse of the day at the Seashore. Read more: https://t.co/ZPUiklQAWA pic.twitter.com/OMoPNCpbzk— Cape Hatteras National Seashore (@CapeHatterasNPS) May 10, 2022

In the video, the house, which is supported by stilts, can be seen situated near the seashore. Just seconds into the video, the house is hit by rapid ocean waves causing it to collapse. But surprisingly, the house doesn’t instantly crumble down and instead, begins to float on water.

The other house to collapse that day was located in the same area in Rodanthe. There have been growing concerns around the rising sea levels and beach erosion on the border of Cape Hatteras Island in North Carolina, according to a report by CNN.

Notably, the house was situated on a pristine stretch of beach which is among popular tourist destinations during summers. Reportedly in February, another house in Rodanthe had collapsed whose debris had spread miles into the sea.

After these incidents, authorities fear that more houses could collapse in the coming days. “Unfortunately, there may be more houses that collapse onto Seashore beaches in the near future,” said David Hallac, superintendent of the National Parks Eastern North Carolina, in a statement.

He added that the department is cautioning the homeowners along Ocean Drive and is taking measures to prevent such collapse in future.

The collapse occurred at a time when the Outer Bank area was expected to witness severe weather including dangerous rip currents, strong winds, and ocean overwash. The Cape Hatteras National Seashore had stated in a statement earlier that beaches in the area would experience overwash and that visitors should avoid going to the ocean during the storm.

