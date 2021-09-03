CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Buzz » Video of Old Man Trying To Sell His Painting in Paris Leaves Netizens in Tears
2-MIN READ

Video of Old Man Trying To Sell His Painting in Paris Leaves Netizens in Tears

A woman watching him from her house’s window was waiting for someone to buy his work. (Image Credits: Instagram/messynessychic)

A woman watching him from her house's window was waiting for someone to buy his work. (Image Credits: Instagram/messynessychic)

Netizens have been reacting to the video, with some getting teary-eyed, watching the man smile with utmost innocence and happiness.

The world is a large, ever-evolving painting with every colour of emotions and several shades of sentiments involved in the canvas. However, the most alluring shade is kindness. A frail old man was struggling to sell his painting on the streets of Paris when a kind-hearted woman put his hassle to an end and bought his beautiful creation, leaving the man with the most pious smile ever seen.

The video of this warm incident is going viral on social media. In the video, the man, hunched by the weight of time, is holding a canvas and is trying to show it to every passer-by on the street in hopes of selling his artwork. The woman watching him from her house’s window was waiting for someone to buy his work. However, people did not pay heed to the man. Some people glanced at him but carried on walking.

The woman watching this couldn’t hold herself anymore and decided to climb down her building and buy the painting from the man. She shared the video on her Instagram handle, and wrote, “I’ve seen him around the neighbourhood before, but this was the first time I saw him selling anything." She added, “He wanted 30 euros for his work, but it was quite good, so I offered him 40 euros.”

The video was also shared by a Twitter user named ‘Good News Correspondent.’ Since then, netizens have been reacting to the video, with some getting teary-eyed, watching the man smile with utmost innocence and happiness.

One user wrote, “A machine-made T-shirt costs 40 bucks. This is not even close to the real value. Seems awesome.”

Many people applauded the act of kindness and the painting, and some even showed interest in buying more paintings from his collection.

The video also shows the painting, which looks incredible. We wish more people like her and more artists like him meet and make the world a happy place together.

first published:September 03, 2021, 20:57 IST