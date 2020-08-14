Video of Patients Dancing to Hit Tamil Tracks in Coimbatore COVID-19 Ward is Going Viral on Twitter

The COVID-19 disease not only takes a toll on one's physical health but also impacts their mental health.

A video of people grooving to the tunes of some Tamil tracks in a coronavirus treatment center has been doing the rounds.

In the video, the majority of the people are wearing face masks. The group is seen dancing to Tamil peppy numbers. Such activities not only help in destressing a person, but also helps in lifting one’s spirits

It must be noted that such an incident is not new. People across various coronavirus centres have been resorting to singing and dancing in their COVID-19 wards. Interestingly enough, doctors too are seen joining the patients in some of the cases.

In videos that had gone viral in the past, doctors too were seen dancing in hospitals and COVID-19 wards in order to destress themselves.

#WATCH Coronavirus patients dance and sing at a quarantine centre in Dibrugarh, Assam. (23.07.20) pic.twitter.com/SBjtIrSdks — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2020

In the majority of such videos that have surfaced online, people are usually seen wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing.

However, a video from a COVID-19 ward in Assam wherein patients were dancing and singing some local songs had raised concerns. In the video that was shared by news agency ANI, one could see that people did not maintain any social distancing. Netizens too noticed this and expressed their concern on the same.