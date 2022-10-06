Video of People Cheering up Woman Cutting Her Birthday Cake Alone at Restaurant Will Make Your Day

Birthday is one of the most special days and it is very important to have all your loved ones around. However, it is not possible for everyone and people end up celebrating the day by themselves. A similar instance happened when an elderly woman was seen cutting a birthday cake in a restaurant all by herself. The viral video showed how an old lady was at a restaurant cutting her birthday cake all by herself.

It seemed like she was singing a birthday song to herself. However, the video soon took a surprising turn when people from different tables turned to her and joined her. “Something to cheer you up,” read the caption of the video. Have a look:

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather over 125K views. “She really needs it. God bless u Mam. Wish u a very happy B’day,” commented an Instagram user. Another person wrote, “Awesome gesture.”

“Yes this is wholesome,” commented another Instagram user.

Meanwhile, earlier, an Instagram reel of an elderly woman dancing at a metro station gave Insta users a reason to cheer. This reel became a smashing hit with the viewers and attained more than 1 million views. The reel was shared on Instagram by Good News Movement.

The reel showed an elderly woman supporting herself with a walker and performing her steps. While people are surprisingly looking at her, she is completely engrossed in dancing. The caption of this reel reads, “BEAUTIFUL! This elderly woman remembers her Tango steps while she waits for the train.”

It received a lot of amazing reactions from the viewers. One user admired her energy and wrote that dance like no one was watching. Another lauded the fact that she was giving zero attention to people watching her. A third appreciated that she was fully enjoying the moment.

Many called her beautiful and wrote that they would love to be like her when they grew up. Rest others commented on an array of heart emoticons showcasing their love for the reel.

