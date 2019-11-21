Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Video of People Hurling Chairs at Each Other During Qawwali Event in Haridwar Goes Viral

A Qawwali event organised in Haridwar turned into a virtual battle ground after people who had congregated there started to hurl chairs at each other.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 21, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Video of People Hurling Chairs at Each Other During Qawwali Event in Haridwar Goes Viral
Image: Twitter/ANI

A Qawwali event organised in Haridwar turned into a virtual battle ground after people who had congregated there started to hurl chairs at each other. The fight ensued as more people thronged to the place and there were not sufficient place to accommodate them. People then started to fight over the seating arrangements at the event.

The video of the incident that took place at Mohalla Kaithwar in Haridwar on November 19 was shared by news agency ANI on Twitter.

In the 25-second video, people are seen picking the chairs and throwing at each other in anger. It also shows some people standing and watching the fight while some also were capturing the video in their mobile phone camera.

Towards the end of the video, two police personnel are seen reaching the spot dispersing the mob using baton. No one was injured the incident.

A lot of plastic chairs are seen broken during the fight.

Watch the video here:

Since being posted, the video has been viewed almost 45 thousand times and garnered over 680 likes.

People could not hold their laughter seeing the video and many reacted to it calling it a complete "entertainment".

Some users even jokingly compared the fight with WWE.

Kamlesh Upadhyay, Superintendent of Police (SP), Haridwar, said that the police is identifying the people involved in the incident and the case will be investigated.

"A few boys threw chairs at each other but police personnel were present there so we did enquire the matter. We are identifying the people involved in this matter. We will investigate the case," the report quoted Kamlesh Upadhyay as saying.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram