Video of People Hurling Chairs at Each Other During Qawwali Event in Haridwar Goes Viral

A Qawwali event organised in Haridwar turned into a virtual battle ground after people who had congregated there started to hurl chairs at each other. The fight ensued as more people thronged to the place and there were not sufficient place to accommodate them. People then started to fight over the seating arrangements at the event.

The video of the incident that took place at Mohalla Kaithwar in Haridwar on November 19 was shared by news agency ANI on Twitter.

In the 25-second video, people are seen picking the chairs and throwing at each other in anger. It also shows some people standing and watching the fight while some also were capturing the video in their mobile phone camera.

Towards the end of the video, two police personnel are seen reaching the spot dispersing the mob using baton. No one was injured the incident.

A lot of plastic chairs are seen broken during the fight.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH People hurled chairs at one another at a Qawwali event in Haridwar last night, after a fight broke out reportedly over seating arrangements. No injuries reported. #Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/OoOSMF2OhQ — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2019

Since being posted, the video has been viewed almost 45 thousand times and garnered over 680 likes.

People could not hold their laughter seeing the video and many reacted to it calling it a complete "entertainment".

Eating popcorn n enjoying the show . — $oh@m (@RAGAChor420) November 19, 2019

Lol entertainment — Sagar Shah (@MoveOnLifee) November 19, 2019

Popcorn please — Bishal Chakraborty (@June12born) November 19, 2019

Some users even jokingly compared the fight with WWE.

WWE Tables,ladders and chairs — parkar (@alexparkar10) November 19, 2019

From Qawwalli to Wrestling in 1..2..3... — SP (@fx_retail) November 19, 2019

I'm litterly saw WWE wrestling and NO 1 Injured — fakir (@suresh12naidu) November 19, 2019

watch out watch out watch out....!! RKO here comes john cena — vanshaj bhardwaj (@iamvanshaj) November 19, 2019

Kamlesh Upadhyay, Superintendent of Police (SP), Haridwar, said that the police is identifying the people involved in the incident and the case will be investigated.

"A few boys threw chairs at each other but police personnel were present there so we did enquire the matter. We are identifying the people involved in this matter. We will investigate the case," the report quoted Kamlesh Upadhyay as saying.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.