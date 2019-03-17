LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Video of Pet Dog Keeping Eye on Little Girl as She Does Homework is the Sunday Fix You Need

Mr Xu had a hard time getting his gaming-enthusisast daughter to get off the cell phone and do her homework. So he decided to train his dog to do it.

Updated:March 17, 2019, 10:33 AM IST
Redeeming the good name of all dogs who have been blamed for gobbling up a little kid's homework, a pet dog in China has turned into a homework supervisor.

The dog, a fluffy, white delight, has been trained by the father to keep an eye on his young daughter so she would do her homework on time.

The dog is owned by a family with the surname Xu that lives in China’s Guizhou province. According to a report in NewsFlare, Mr Xu had a hard time getting his gaming-enthusisast daughter to get off the cell phone and do her homework. Finding no better way to keep the distracted scholar committed to her studies, the ingenious father decided to train the family dog to achieve the impossible.

In fact, Xu has been training the dog since it was a baby and now it does pretty much anything that it's told, news website Pear reported. Apart from guarding distracted school kids, the dog's other talents include doing some pretty neat tricks.

A video of the pooch guarding the little girl as she pores on her homework have gone viral on the internet. Many commented that school would have been much easier if they too had had a furry supervisor like this one.



