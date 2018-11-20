English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Video of Pilot Taking Blessings from Mother and Grandmother on their Maiden Flight goes Viral
Got one item off his to-do list.
Image credits: Nagarjun Dwarakanath / Facebook
It may have been another day of flying for the commuters aboard the Indigo flight but for Pradeep Krishnan, who was captaining the ship, it was no ordinary day.
Krishnan, a pilot with the carrier, got the rare chance to pilot his mother and grandmother's flight to Singapore which also happened to be their maiden trip on an aircraft.
But before completing the routine takeoff checklist, Krishnan decided to take aashirwaad from his family.
In a video that has gone viral on Facebook, Krishnan can be seen making his way through to his mom and grandma and taking their blessings. The proud ladies watch their kid in glee as he returns to the cockpit to perform his duties.
The now-viral video was uploaded on the website by Krishnan's roommate who was as delighted as friend's family.
"Dreams come true, my roommate Pradeep Krishnan after getting a job at Indigo, flew his mother, grandmother and sister for the first time. Have come a long way from 2007 when we first started to fly. 11 years since we first flew as student pilots," Nagarjun Dwarakanath wrote.
Back in August, Ashrrita Chinchankar, who joined Air India two years ago, got to co-pilot the last flight with her mother, Pooja Chinchankar, who worked there for 38 years. Pooja had joined the airline when she was 19 years old and has been working there ever since.
