Video Of Pregnant Woman Dancing With Doctor Before C-Section is Winning The Internet

Just a few minutes before the C-section delivery, the Doctor and the patient perform a nice jig. This happened in Ludhiana. pic.twitter.com/ZOlzIhbQ8c — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) December 28, 2018

It is so beautiful and pleasant to watch. What a nice moment they have chosen to make their dance moves and the energy and warmth they displayed. Hats off. 👏👏👏 https://t.co/AFQUFTKv4w — ganram (@ganesan312) December 28, 2018

I just want the good news ??? 💃😘 — MD Shahid (@red2laaltu) December 28, 2018

Always good to have chilled out gynaes. Mine put on the FM and went for a small stroll. The entire bunch of female docs and staffers made what can be a harrowing experience full of jokes and laughter 💕 https://t.co/C2ZkUhOdQu — Preeti Bakaya (@PreetiBChopra) December 29, 2018

Three cheers to the doctor who could instill this confidence in her patient and I wish all my patients are like her. https://t.co/tzzYngjkwW — Dr Jagadish J Hiremut (@Kaalateetham) December 29, 2018

It's a baby girl n she is 8 months old now😇 — Sangeeta sharma (@sangeeta_onish) December 28, 2018

Thanks for sharing this ❤️️@hvgoenka sir. People who are doubting my doctor's intentions let me clear it was my second pregnancy and my first one also c-sec with the history of breech baby. So after completing my 9 months n few days we planned for c-sec. — Sangeeta sharma (@sangeeta_onish) December 28, 2018

And yes people should not follow this blindly it was easy for me as I m a choreographer n hv danced throughout my pregnancy. But certainly dance is best excercise during in pregnancy to stay happy n Fit if done in proper supervision 👍 — Sangeeta sharma (@sangeeta_onish) December 28, 2018

From 'Dancing Uncle' to Ellen DeGeneres' dance challenges, anything that makes people dance goes viral on the Internet.So no surprise that a video, recently gone viral, has the element of dance to it. The video features a pregnant woman dancing with what appears to be her doctor, before the surgery.Shared in a tweet, the doctor and the patient are seen breaking into a jig to the tune of 'Girls like to swing.' Take a look.The video is delighting Twitterati for all the right reasons.Following this, the woman in the video, responded (and shared pictures of her newborn kid!)*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.