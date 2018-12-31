LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Republic Day 2019
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Video Of Pregnant Woman Dancing With Doctor Before C-Section is Winning The Internet

Dancing Uncle? Here's Dancing Doctor - with his patient!

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:December 31, 2018, 4:43 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Video Of Pregnant Woman Dancing With Doctor Before C-Section is Winning The Internet
Dancing Uncle? Here's Dancing Doctor - with his patient!
From 'Dancing Uncle' to Ellen DeGeneres' dance challenges, anything that makes people dance goes viral on the Internet.

So no surprise that a video, recently gone viral, has the element of dance to it. The video features a pregnant woman dancing with what appears to be her doctor, before the surgery.

Shared in a tweet, the doctor and the patient are seen breaking into a jig to the tune of 'Girls like to swing.' Take a look.




The video is delighting Twitterati for all the right reasons.
















Following this, the woman in the video, responded (and shared pictures of her newborn kid!)












Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram