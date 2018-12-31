Video Of Pregnant Woman Dancing With Doctor Before C-Section is Winning The Internet
Dancing Uncle? Here's Dancing Doctor - with his patient!
Dancing Uncle? Here's Dancing Doctor - with his patient!
So no surprise that a video, recently gone viral, has the element of dance to it. The video features a pregnant woman dancing with what appears to be her doctor, before the surgery.
Shared in a tweet, the doctor and the patient are seen breaking into a jig to the tune of 'Girls like to swing.' Take a look.
Just a few minutes before the C-section delivery, the Doctor and the patient perform a nice jig. This happened in Ludhiana. pic.twitter.com/ZOlzIhbQ8c— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) December 28, 2018
The video is delighting Twitterati for all the right reasons.
It is so beautiful and pleasant to watch. What a nice moment they have chosen to make their dance moves and the energy and warmth they displayed. Hats off. 👏👏👏 https://t.co/AFQUFTKv4w— ganram (@ganesan312) December 28, 2018
I just want the good news ??? 💃😘— MD Shahid (@red2laaltu) December 28, 2018
Always good to have chilled out gynaes. Mine put on the FM and went for a small stroll. The entire bunch of female docs and staffers made what can be a harrowing experience full of jokes and laughter 💕 https://t.co/C2ZkUhOdQu— Preeti Bakaya (@PreetiBChopra) December 29, 2018
Three cheers to the doctor who could instill this confidence in her patient and I wish all my patients are like her. https://t.co/tzzYngjkwW— Dr Jagadish J Hiremut (@Kaalateetham) December 29, 2018
The #coolestthingisawtoday. More power to them. (Cheering!!) https://t.co/vpb6a7TS9r— Gita Ramanan (@GitaRamanan) December 28, 2018
Following this, the woman in the video, responded (and shared pictures of her newborn kid!)
It's a baby girl n she is 8 months old now😇— Sangeeta sharma (@sangeeta_onish) December 28, 2018
Thanks for sharing this ❤️️@hvgoenka sir. People who are doubting my doctor's intentions let me clear it was my second pregnancy and my first one also c-sec with the history of breech baby. So after completing my 9 months n few days we planned for c-sec.— Sangeeta sharma (@sangeeta_onish) December 28, 2018
And yes people should not follow this blindly it was easy for me as I m a choreographer n hv danced throughout my pregnancy. But certainly dance is best excercise during in pregnancy to stay happy n Fit if done in proper supervision 👍— Sangeeta sharma (@sangeeta_onish) December 28, 2018
