Video of Prince William Joking on Coronavirus Goes Viral After Father Prince Charles Tests Positive

The coronavirus pandemic is a reality now. With over 4,70,000 cases of people being reported infected with Covid-19, the governments across the globe have asked its citizens to not venture out of their homes if it were not for procuring the essentials to sustain themselves in the lockdowns imposed.

And if you thought the virus wouldn't affect you, the pandemic became all the more real when Prince Charles, the eldest son and heir to Queen Elizabeth II, showed mild symptoms of the new coronavirus and his office later confirmed that he had in fact been tested positive for it on Wednesday.

While The Duchess of Cornwall (Camilla) has been tested negative, the couple is now self-isolating at home in Scotland.

Amidst this, a video dated March 3, 2020, has been doing the rounds of the Internet, a cruel reminder to the Royal family and rest of the world that the pandemic perhaps isn't a media "hype" after all.

Prince William, the son of Prince Charles and the Duke of Cambridge, during his first official tour to Ireland, asked the emergency workers if the coronavirus was being given the importance it didn't deserve.

In fact, in a conversation with the workers at the Dublin’s Guinness brewery, the William also joked that he and his wife Kate were spreading coronavirus.

"I bet everyone’s like: ‘I’ve got coronavirus, I’m dying’, and you’re like ‘no, you’ve just got a cough,’" William said before adding, "Does it seem quite dramatic about coronavirus at the moment? Is it being a little bit hyped up do you think in the media?"

"By the way, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are spreading coronavirus! Sorry!" he joked at the event. "We’re keeping an eye on that, so do tell us if we need to stop!"

The media clip was uploaded by The Royal Family's YouTube channel themselves the following day on March 4 and the Duke of Cambridge was widely panned on the video-sharing website for his insensitive comments.

As the news of Prince Charles being tested positive broke the Internet on Wednesday, a snippet of William from his three-week-old interaction in Ireland went viral on social media.





Here's well-known virologist and epidemiologist Prince William saying people are being dramatic about #COVID19 and anxiety has been "hyped up" by the media.

