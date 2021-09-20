Video of Punjabi Father-Daughter Duo Singing 'Sanu Ik Pal Chain' Goes Viral

A guitar, an adorable father-daughter duo and their musical talent- the recipe of this viral video is perfect. So, when the internet got a chance to experience this ‘jugalbandi’ (partnership), it could not stop itself from showering heaps of praise on the duo. The video, which was originally shared on TikTok, was reshared by Ruhani Dhillon, the girl seen in the video, on Instagram. However, it attracted much attention after it was posted on Twitter by @Punjabitouch.

The clip starts with the girl jamming guitar while her father tries to fix his ‘bad hair day’. He even asks to start the video recording again, but the request is politely turned down by the daughter with an assurance of ‘cropping it out’. The man breaks into singing Nusrat Fatah Ali Khan’s superhit Punjabi song ‘Sanu Ik Pal Chain’ and what follows is a musical bliss of nearly a minute.

Check it out here:

Since being shared on Twitter on September 18, the clip so far has garnered nearly 1.12 lakh views along with nearly seven thousand likes on the platform. The reply section of the tweet was flooded with appreciative comments for the father-daughter duo. While some called their bonding adorable, others could not stop appreciating their musical abilities. A user wrote, “He has a golden voice but, she strums it like a pro. This video affirms why the guitar is a sublime musical instrument."

The video felt ‘therapeutic’ for some.

Reacting to the video, a user expressed his desire to listen to the full version of the song.

While the music was the complete limelight in the video, some users could not stop themselves from noticing the similarity between the man’s look to that of Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

Check out the other reactions.

According to the Instagram bio of Ruhani, she is a singer and guitarist. Her Instagram feed is full of similar musical videos. How did you like the video?

