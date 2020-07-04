Video of Rare Javan Rhino Playfully Rolling in the Mud is the Perfect Weekend Mood

The video of a male rhino rolling around in a giant puddle, surrounded by bamboo and trees has become a social media hit. The clip was shared by Indonesia’s environment minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar.

Bakar said in the post that the two-minute-fifteen-second video of the Javan rhino was captured using a video trap in a waterfall in the Cigentur Block of Ujung Kulon National Park.

She went on to explain that the male rhinoceros are estimated to be around seven years of age and can be seen wallowing and rolling around in the puddle.

The environment minister further explained that the activity is carried out by the rhinoceros to maintain body temperature and humidity.

Seekor badak Jawa (Rhinocerus sondaicus) yang tertangkap kamera video trap dengan durasi 2 menit 15 detik di kubangan air terjun Blok Cigenteur Taman Nasional Ujung Kulon. pic.twitter.com/C1OMvrBCxC — Siti Nurbaya Bakar (@SitiNurbayaLHK) June 29, 2020

It also helps them reduce parasites on their body and enables them to rest. The rhinos usually wallow in puddles twice daily for up to three hours at a time.

In the series of tweets accompanying the video, Bakar also revealed that the population of Javan Rhinos in Indonesia until 2019 was 72 individuals with a composition of 39 males and 33 females.

Revealing that the conservation efforts of the Javan rhino in the Ujung Kulon National Park are carried out through routine patrols, she stated that Rhino Monitoring Unit and Javan rhinoceros cultivation and maintenance in the West End Peninsula is also carried out.

A number of people shared the video clip and commented on it, with many commenting on how adorable the video is.

One user wrote, "Well, this is everything 2020 needs right now." A second user posted, "A much needed cute video."

A third user posted, "Seeing a rare #JavanRhino playing in the mud is the distraction we could all use."

A beautiful massive beast just enjoying it self with a mud bath. Unaware of the world, of its proximity to extinction. Ignorant bliss. I wish humans took better care of them — ‍♂️ (@MagoTonto) July 3, 2020

LOOK AT THEIR EARS THEY ARE SO FLOPPY https://t.co/S7qprP46gz — Dolly⁷ (@taegi_seok) July 2, 2020