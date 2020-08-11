Video of Seal Constantly Tapping Man's Foot for Food Leaves a Bad Taste Among Twitterati

A heartbreaking video of a Seal asking for food from a man is going viral. In the clip, one can see the hungry animal tapping the person’s leg who has a bucket full of food.

In the video that has been shared by Indian Forest Services Official Susanta Nanda, the person is seen distributing food to other animals, while the Seal continues to tap him. Even towards the end of the video, the man does not budge and continues with his work.

The moving clip has been captioned as, “Hello Sir, I am here too.....The action of seal in asking for food is moving”. Till now, the 15 seconds clip has crossed over 15 thousand views.

Hello Sir, I am here too.....The action of seal in asking for food is moving 🙏 pic.twitter.com/DXxlrHHmg0 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 10, 2020

Majority of the people, who have commented on the video, have expressed their displeasure.

A person said, “I feel bad for the seal. The person has no sympathy. At least even if it had been fed already, he should have given food for its gesture”, another one wrote, “That’s the reason to boycott all the zoos and marine land! They treat and keep animals in worst way and condition.”

Expressing displeasure over the gesture of the man distributing food to other animals, whilst ignoring the seal raises a pertinent question about animal cruelty and the ways in which animals are forced to bear the brunt of inhuman actions which have a negative bearing on their health and living.