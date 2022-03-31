Video of Serbian President Waving At Imaginary Crowd During a Ceremony Goes Viral

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on March 19 inaugurated a part of the Belgrade-Budapest railway. A recent video that is going viral from the inauguration ceremony shows the Serbian President waving at an imaginary crowd, meaning, he is seen waving at a crowd that does not actually exist. The video shows both of them sitting opposite each other. While both can be seen waving at the crowd outside, the camera after a point of time shows that nobody is standing. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban stops after a point of time but Vucic continues to wave at his imaginary crowd.

Serbian President waving at nobody pretending there’s a crowd gathered there to celebrate the new railway line is one of the best metaphors for politican-voter interactions I’ve seen in a long while pic.twitter.com/oYOvmkb1R9— Yugopnik (@yugopnik) March 28, 2022

“Serbian President waving at nobody pretending there’s a crowd gathered there to celebrate the new railway line is one of the best metaphors for politician-voter interactions I’ve seen in a long while," read the caption.

The inauguration ceremony was also attended by representatives of the Chinese and Russian embassies in Serbia. During the ceremony, Orban said, “In the past 70 years we have been connecting countries in the east-west direction and forgot the importance of north-south connections. This resulted in an inappropriate situation that it took too many hours to arrive from Belgrade to Budapest."

Since uploaded, the video has garnered tons of attention on social media. The viral video has clocked over 2 million views.

While some find the video hilarious, others think that he has some medical problem. “Has he had some sort of health problem? He has the look of someone who recovered from a stroke or serious car accident," wrote a Twitter user. “But Orban’s confused face….Priceless," wrote another person.

