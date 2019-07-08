Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Video of Snow Leopard Taking Stroll at Uttarakhand’s Gangotri National Park Stuns Internet

Well, this is not the first time that a snow leopard was spotted at the Gangotri National Park.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 8, 2019, 1:02 PM IST
Video of Snow Leopard Taking Stroll at Uttarakhand’s Gangotri National Park Stuns Internet
A snow leopard walks in its enclosure at the RZSS Highland Wildlife Park near Kincraig Scotland, Britain, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
A snow leopard, an endangered species, has been spotted at the Gangotri National Park in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district. The video of that snow leopard taking a stroll at the National Park has created a lot of buzz on social media. Posted by Parveen Kaswan an Indian Forest Service officer, the video has garnered 1,609 retweets and 5,487 likes on the micro-blogging site.

Sharing it on Twitter, Praveen Kaswan wrote, "The ghost of the #mountains. Snow #Leopard one of the most elusive #species in the world sighted at Gangotri National Park, Uttrakhand. And that also on a road. Forwarded by an ifs officer."

One user wrote," Amazing sighting. Wish he had remained elusive. I don't trust humans at all."

Another said, " Beautiful and threatened. Hope fewer people sight these and they are saved from possible extinction...."

Well, this is not the first time that a snow leopard was spotted at the Gangotri National Park. In 2013, two snow leopards were spotted in the Park. Deputy Director of the park G N Yadav told PTI that "A male and a female snow leopard were caught on camera on two separate dates at the Gangotri National Park recently."

Besides Uttarakhand, snow leopards are found in Jammu Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.

Read full article
