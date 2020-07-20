Video of Squirrel 'Pleading' for Water and Quenching its Thirst is Melting Hearts Online

Social media is full of heartwarming stories that restore our faith in kindness. Now, a video of a thirst squirrel had made its way to Twitter.

As the clip begins, we see the little being gesturing to a person to hand over the bottle of water.

Moments later, we see the squirrel holding the bottle with its hind legs and quenching its thirst. After finishing the water, the squirrel makes its way back.

The not so long clip was shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda.

Squirrel asking for water.... pic.twitter.com/JNldkB0aWU — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 16, 2020

Since being posted, the video has created a lot of buzz on the micro-blogging site with people praising the human for his heartfelt gesture.

Sharing a similar kind of experience, a user wrote, "Yesterday night a white cat kept meaowing non stop until we went to see what was happening. It started to "Talk".... understood it was asking for food. Gave rice n milk. Strangely enough, they do ask for help (sic)".

Here are some of the reactions:

lol, same... a kitten✨but just that she never left my home. The full-day she used to sit on my lap, purring. The best time of my life, but our friendship didn't last long. She suffered from fever. IDK the vet shots made the condition worst😢 — Fumax (@Kalpeshd7702) July 16, 2020

How can we recognize the signs of dehydration amongst animals? Few days back happened to see a cat found dead in the nearby park in Delhi :( — Gurusaravanan (@GuruNGovernance) July 16, 2020

This is the only reason why we are going through unprecedented crisis that has claimed many lives..we all need to take lesson and must pledge not to destroy nature #saveenvironment — Pooja Gupta (@PoojaGu72915048) July 17, 2020

Another user voiced, "Really very sad we have destroyed their habitats and we have not even made provisions for water for them. We are just growing insensitive by the day. How will she manage if someone doesn’t give her water".