1-MIN READ

Video of Squirrel 'Pleading' for Water and Quenching its Thirst is Melting Hearts Online

Screenshot from a video tweeted by Susanta Nanda IFS / @susantananda3.

A video of a squirrel 'pleading' for water and eventually quenching its thirst was shared by the Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda, garnering nearly 9 lakh views on Twitter.

Social media is full of heartwarming stories that restore our faith in kindness. Now, a video of a thirst squirrel had made its way to Twitter.

As the clip begins, we see the little being gesturing to a person to hand over the bottle of water.

Moments later, we see the squirrel holding the bottle with its hind legs and quenching its thirst. After finishing the water, the squirrel makes its way back.

The not so long clip was shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda.

Since being posted, the video has created a lot of buzz on the micro-blogging site with people praising the human for his heartfelt gesture.

Sharing a similar kind of experience, a user wrote, "Yesterday night a white cat kept meaowing non stop until we went to see what was happening. It started to "Talk".... understood it was asking for food. Gave rice n milk. Strangely enough, they do ask for help (sic)".

Here are some of the reactions:

Another user voiced, "Really very sad we have destroyed their habitats and we have not even made provisions for water for them. We are just growing insensitive by the day. How will she manage if someone doesn’t give her water".

