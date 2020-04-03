Video of Steed and Dog 'Horsing Around' is Reminding Netizens of Bojack Horseman amid COVID-19 Lockdown

The raging coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing lockdown has left humans across the world with a lot of time at home. At a time when an increasing number of deaths and positive cases are leaving people hopeless, many are seeking solace on the internet. And animal videos have emerged saviours. One such video of inter-species friendship between a dog and horse is melting hearts and making everyone miss their friends.

In a video released on the social media platform Reddit, a horse and a dog can be seen showering love on each other.

Throughout the clip, both the animals keep licking and jumping on each other. The post was captioned, “Horse and dog are best friends”.

The wholesome 14-second video clip was shot in a farm where the horse stands inside its stable but the confinement fails to contain its love for the canine friend standing outside the fence.

The horse can be seen extending its neck out and lovingly licking the dog as the ‘smaller friend’ keeps jumping around and playing with the horse.

Users of Reddit loved the “cute pals”.

Commenting on the post, a user wrote that they were hoping the horse would pick the dog up by the end of the video. Another said that the animals were “just horsing around”, in a reference to the hit animated Netflix show Bojack Horseman. Fans of the show saw Bojack the horse and Peanut Butter the dog in the video.

“Love this season of Bojack,” commented another Reddit user.

One user wrote, “Horses are just babysitters for dogs”, while another said, “My dog is convinced horses are just very large dogs, and I’m not sure she’s wrong”.