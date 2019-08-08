Take the pledge to vote

Video of Stubborn Dog Refusing to Walk is Cheering Netizens up in the US

The video seemed to lighten the mood of many netizens who are still shaken after the mass shootings in an el Paso Walmart that killed 22 and Dayton that killed ten.

News18.com

August 8, 2019
Video of Stubborn Dog Refusing to Walk is Cheering Netizens up in the US
Image credit: Twitter
In the wake of two horrific mass shootings, grieving Americans seem to have found some comfort in a video of a dog laying on its back and refusing to move.

The video was posted by Steph Haberman on Twitter on August 4. In it, a dog can be seen lying on the road and refusing to move, despite her handler tugging at her leash.

"Not EVERYTHING is bad. Like this dog I met yesterday who did NOT want to walk anymore. She is good!" Haberman wrote on Twitter.

The video seemed to lighten the mood of many netizens who are still shaken after the mass shootings in an el Paso Walmart that killed 22 and Dayton that killed ten. It also urged other pet owners to share videos of their own pets doing funny things.

After the video's overwhelming response, Haberman posted that a million people viewing the videos since Sunday was proof that a million people needed cheering up in these glum times.

