Video of Stubborn Dog Refusing to Walk is Cheering Netizens up in the US

In the wake of two horrific mass shootings, grieving Americans seem to have found some comfort in a video of a dog laying on its back and refusing to move.

The video was posted by Steph Haberman on Twitter on August 4. In it, a dog can be seen lying on the road and refusing to move, despite her handler tugging at her leash.

Not EVERYTHING is bad.Like this dog I met yesterday who did NOT want to walk anymore. She is good! pic.twitter.com/ULPj6LKpvK — Steph Haberman (@StephLauren) August 4, 2019

"Not EVERYTHING is bad. Like this dog I met yesterday who did NOT want to walk anymore. She is good!" Haberman wrote on Twitter.

The video seemed to lighten the mood of many netizens who are still shaken after the mass shootings in an el Paso Walmart that killed 22 and Dayton that killed ten. It also urged other pet owners to share videos of their own pets doing funny things.

I needed this smile today! https://t.co/rgCOaCNBza — Thomas Henthorne (@topagentmarin) August 6, 2019

She was thinking, "All I need is a kiddie pool and some dandRUFF shampoo". pic.twitter.com/m1h7UVgbkW — 88elephants (@88elephants) August 5, 2019

I had a Labrador that did this EVERY WALKIES. She preferred being chauffeured to her place of exercise. https://t.co/9BEyMSom5U — StillAngry (@snook1111pie) August 6, 2019

My dog does this. I finally realized by "walk" he meant "investigate the nearest neighbors' yards, flower gardens, and trash cans, then head back home to the front porch with any interesting finds." He's a 70 lb pit bull terrier. He wins. — Yaz Quan (@YazQuan) August 4, 2019

Jasper feels the same way. Flops > walks! pic.twitter.com/zFsmPMrL2C — Tamara (@MostlyHarmless5) August 4, 2019

‍♂️ sometimes walking is really, really hard pic.twitter.com/eCLZtkFp8U — Craig Kaminsky (@CraigKaminsky) August 4, 2019

My #YukiNOLA (IG) does this in the French Quarter but manages to block doorways because that's where the a/c is. Most shop keepers are ok with this. Other are less polite. pic.twitter.com/PielOfW5yN — The Bear Jieux (@TheBearJieux) August 4, 2019

After the video's overwhelming response, Haberman posted that a million people viewing the videos since Sunday was proof that a million people needed cheering up in these glum times.

Saturday was a terrible day. Sunday was a terrible day.But on Saturday, I took a video of a funny dog, and on Sunday, I decided to share it.That dog video now has over a million views, which means on these terrible days, I got to make a million people smile.And that's good. — Steph Haberman (@StephLauren) August 5, 2019

