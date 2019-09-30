Take the pledge to vote

Video of Tamil Nadu Forest Officials Beating Three Elephants with Sticks Causes Outrage

The video, which has been captured on mobile phone, has enraged the animal rights activists.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 30, 2019, 1:44 PM IST
For representation | Image credit: PTI

A viral video from Tamil Nadu has caused major concerns among wildlife protectors. In the video, the forest officials can be seen hitting three elephants by sticking and pulling them by ropes. The three elephants belong to the Kanchi Mutt in Tamil Nadu, who were mistreated on Friday morning.

The video, which has been captured on mobile phone, has enraged the animal rights activists.

The forest officials can be clearly seen beating the elephants with a stick when the elephants delayed in getting on to a truck at a private forest (ECF) in Marakkanam. They are then pulled by ropes. As per the reports, the authorities were trying to take the elephants to Tiruchirappalli from the private forest. This was after the Madras High Court’s order of relocating the three elephants to a camp in Tiruchirappalli.

The elephants, who refused to get up on the truck, were brutally beaten, tied with ropes and forcibly put on trucks. The mahouts were also seen holding bullhooks, which are used to tame stubborn elephants by poking the sharp hook in the sensitive areas like feet, trunk or behind the ears.

The elephant trio, Indu, Sandhya and Jayanthi, have been living in the camp run by NGOs TREE Foundation & WRRC for more than three years.

Meanwhile, the forest authorities have denied the allegations of abuse, claiming that trained men were called in to transport the elephants. On the other hand, animal rights activists slammed the forest officials. They have called the act a violation of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

