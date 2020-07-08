Video of Two BFFs Reuniting After Months is Making Us Miss Our Friends During Lockdown

The novel coronavirus has not only changed our day to day routine but has also impacted human interaction. Before the pandemic had hit, people used to hug their friends and loved ones but ever since COVID-19, social distancing has been made mandatory across the globe.

In such times of disdain, a video of two friends reuniting after months comes as a breath of fresh air.

The clip shows a three-year-old boy walking on a footpath along with his mother. As planned by the parent, he is going to be meeting his best friend after months. According to a report published in The Daily Mail, this news was kept as a secret from the toddler. This adorable incident was filmed on June 25 in Brooklyn, New York.

On sighting his best friend, the two run towards each other and hug in joy. After a few seconds, they are seen jumping together.

Woman who filmed the video told The Daily Mail that both the boys have been in the same day care for two years and developed a strong bond of friendship over the period of time. Both the mothers too are now friends.

She also said, “Once things started calming down in the world, we said enough is enough. Our little men shouldn't have to suffer any longer and we set up a surprise play date.”



