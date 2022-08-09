Video of Water Treatment to Giza Zoo Animals to Beat The Heat Will Make Your Day

With hot and humid weather prevailing in several parts of Egypt and an oppressive heatwave continuing in the region, Giza Zoo is taking special measures to keep its animals cool. A video posted by the news agency Reuters on August 8, reveals that animals are given special water treatment to beat the heat. The less than-a-minute video was shared on Twitter and is making rounds on the internet. While posting this now-viral video, the news agency wrote in the caption, “WATCH: Animals at Giza Zoo in Egypt cool down from the scorching heat.” The news agency also added a sub-header that reads, “Egypt’s zoo animals try to stay cool in a heatwave.”

The viral video opens by showing a zoo staff showering cool water on a chimpanzee in his enclosure. The chimpanzee can be seen enjoying the water shower, as he is playing around with it. Next, a bear can be seen going into its small pool, present inside its enclosure. Moreover, the zoo authorities have fixed a shower inside the bear’s cage.

The video also reveals that in a bid to keep the animals cool inside out, the authorities have been freezing the fruits that they are giving the animals to feed on. To protect themselves from the high temperature, baboons can be seen sitting under the shed of the tree and a small cave, artificially built inside their enclosures.

WATCH: Animals at Giza Zoo in Egypt cool down from the scorching heat pic.twitter.com/XWLMb4qBRr — Reuters Asia (@ReutersAsia) August 8, 2022

The pursuit of keeping the animals cool comes at a time when the transcontinental country is witnessing scorching heat, with temperatures reportedly rising to 45 degrees Celsius. Earlier, the Egyptian Meteorological Authority (EMA) on July 25, informed that very hot and humid weather will prevail during the day across the nation beginning Monday till next Saturday. In a similar situation in the United States’ Washington D.C., monkeys were given yogurt popsicles, bison are hosed off and vultures are taking cold baths to beat the heat at Smithsonian National Zoo, reported CNN. The report added that Texas’ Houston Zoo offered buckets of ice and frozen treats to its sea lions and goats, while tortoises were taking a cool shower.

