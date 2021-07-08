Video of White Tiger Just Chilling in Sanctuary is Oddly Relatable

The treasure of viral animal videos on social media introduces us to some of the most amazing visuals of the wildlife. These clips enjoy their own cult following among netizens. If you are someone who loves witnessing the cuteness and beauty of the animals in viral videos, then this clip of a white tiger is surely going to leave you amazed. The video which was posted on the Facebook page of Shalom Wildlife sanctuary in Wisconsin, US, features a beautiful white tiger named Ginger. The big cat is seen sitting on top of a rock as it licks the leg before lying down to relax.

Check out the video here:

Since being shared online on June 27, this video featuring Ginger’s beauty has caught a lot of attention online. The post got over 3 lakh reactions coupled with 24 thousand shares on Facebook. Admiring the beauty of this big cat, users flooded the comment section with their compliments for Ginger. “What a beautiful animal I’ve never even seen a picture or animal look so gorgeous," wrote a user in her comments. “Stunning creature she is! Pure delight to see," commented another. Meanwhile, some of the users expressed their desire to witness the beauty of this big cat in person and said that they would like to visit the zoo to see Ginger. Other users dropped emojis and GIFs for complimenting the big cat and thanked the zoo authority for sharing the clip.

This is not the first clip of a big cat that has gone viral on the internet. Recently, a video of a tiger eating grass had attracted people’s attention online. The tiger belonged to Satpura Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh, India. While we all know tigers for being deadly hunters, the unusual act of grass-eating in the clip hasleft many surprised and amazed.

