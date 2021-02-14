Video of Woman Filming Crocodile Eating a Baby Shark on Australian Beach Creates Controversy on Social Media

Australia is famous for two things -- pristine sandy beaches, and giant monstrous predators. This video combines them both! A woman named Yvonne Palmer, who was fishing in Cardwell, north of Townsville, caught a baby shark. According to the narration of the video she took in the aftermath, she was going to return the shark to its home but had to back away as she saw a massive saltwater crocodile approaching towards her. What follows is the woman receding to save herself first, with the baby shark left abandoned on the beach.

Then, the crocodile is finally at the beach. Very nimbly it stops swimming and starts to walk on all fours towards the struggling shark infant. Before you know it, the croc has the baby in its mouth and is receding in the water. Once there, it clamps down its humongous jaws onto the poor fish.

"I can see like four metres (the crocodile length) and it’s still got tail in the water! That is the biggest crocodile I’ve ever seen," the woman continues behind the camera. He comes back and eats the second shark. The woman later tells the man beside her to never ask her to get into the water to catch his fish ever again.

A user noted, "Good thing they didn't have a small dog with them," while another smelled something fishy and said, “Cruel video. She baited that croc with live beached pups. Completely sick.”

However, a friend of the family came to Palmer’s defence and said they are extremely good people and these people would never do such a thing. The family friends also asked the keyboard warriors to stop commenting in a harsh manner.

According to UPC news, Australian authorities have released a notification reminding people tha tcroc-feeding is banned, in the wake of this viral video.