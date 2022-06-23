Video of Woman Sitting on Metro Floor With Her Baby Amid Occupied Seats Sparks Outrage

IAS officer Awanish Sharan shared a video of a woman sitting with a toddler on her lap on the floor of a moving metro. While someone is travelling in public transport, it is basic decency to offer your seat to an elderly person or a person with a toddler in their arms. However, nobody in that situation seemed to have remembered that fact. In the video, several other women can be seen seated around the woman on the floor. “Your degree is just a piece of paper, if it is not reflected in your behavior,” reads the caption of the video. Have a look:

The video has now gone viral and started a debate on Twitter. While many believed that such behaviour is wrong and slammed the passengers, there were others who said that the mother might have sat on the floor by choice because it was more “comfortable” for her.

“We grew up in Kolkata, taught to always stand up and give our seat (in a bus or a tram car) to a woman irrespective of whether she had a child in her arms or not, whether she was old or young. It was called manners in our time,” commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “For how long we will remain insensitive and inhumane? All the women around yet no one offered a seat.”

Here are a few reactions:

In all cities in India we are taught the same…but unfortunately we Indians have stopped believing in humanity anymore…& It's showing how we as a country are doing at this point… instead of going forward we are going backwards… Mannerisms r dead. — Mohit Prashar (@MohitPrashar16) June 20, 2022

But how do we know if the passengers dint offer her a seat? Pictures don't tell all the truth. Probably the mom was convenient squatting and sitting with the baby in that position and refused seat? I still think humanity persists & atleast one person would have offered a seat. — Induja Ragunathan (@R_Induja) June 20, 2022

Absolutely right, atleast some one could offer a seat to the mother. https://t.co/lTHfVpOXXY — Abrar Ahmad (@EngggAbrar) June 22, 2022

What is your take on the situation?

