Video: Pastry Chef Makes Four Feet Tall Chocolate Gorilla in Las Vegas

A chef from Las Vegas has rightly proved food is a medium of expression for him than just an item to eat. To exhibit his talent, he created a rather commendable piece of art.

The pastry chef used oodles of chocolate to make a giant and gorgeous sculpture. Chef Amaury Guichon shared a clip of his masterpiece and the process while making it. In the visuals he shared, we see a chocolate gorilla in the making as Guichon meticulously puts the figurine together piece-by-piece.

In the caption of the clip, the chef informed the viewers that he made the chocolate sculpture using approximately 45 kg of milk and dark chocolate. The 4-feet-tall gorilla was made by the chef as an educational purpose for his students during one of the chocolate-week modules.

The post was captioned, “Chocolate Gorilla! Our first Chocolate showpiece Class of the year @amauryguichon.pastryacademy So much fun creating this sculpture using 100LB of Milk and Dark Chocolate for a 4-ft tall Gorilla on his rock (sic.)”

Since shared on Instagram, the incredible video has been viewed more than 850,000 times. The exquisite gorilla artistry made in chocolate by the talented chef has impressed several netizens. Users of the photo-sharing platform called it ‘amazing’ and lauded his precision and hard work with clapping emojis.

Several, who took to the comments to express their awe, admitted feeling short of words to describe the implausible masterpiece.

One user wrote, “stunning work!!! Truly remarkable! You are so talented”. “You are a true artist, I love all your creations,” commented a second.



