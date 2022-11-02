Video Shared By IFS Officer Shows Pack of Dholes Distracting a Tiger

A chilling video of a tiger’s encounter with a group of dhole has gone viral on the internet. What makes the event unusual is that it is the tiger who appears to be tricked by the group of dhole. Tigers are apex predators who excel in strength as compared to dholes. Seemingly, a paw strike from the viscous animal is enough to take down a dhole but in the viral video, a group of the latter can be seen taking their chance to stand up to the apex predator probably to survive in the wild.

In the clip, the tiger can be seen running toward a dhole positioned right in front of its eyes. When the tiger picks up the pace, the latter disappears, in the meanwhile, another member of its group grabs the tiger’s attention from behind. Suddenly, one more crosses the tiger’s path from behind. The apex predator appears to be confused about which direction to move and attack. The video was shared via Twitter by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda.

The officer said, “Tigers are dangerous opponents for dholes, as they have sufficient strength to kill a dhole with a single paw strike. Dhole packs are smaller in areas with higher tiger densities due to tigers directly killing dholes. But here they are taking a chance even with the apex predator.” Watch the clip here:

As soon as the video surfaced online, the unusual scenario grabbed the attention of several social media users. A user suggested that the dholes might be using a distraction technique to take away the attention of the tiger from their meal, “A distraction technique. Possibly they have a den nearby or a meal.”

Another lauded the effort of dholes, “Only one step at a time is possible, even for the most powerful is well illustrated in this case.”

A Twitterati who appears to have more knowledge about the creatures claimed, “Dholes use their usual hunting technique to tire the prey. A similar strategy is used in this case also. Similarly hyenas in Africa attack lions.”

Meanwhile, another commented, “Wonder what was the end.” The video has amassed over twenty-five thousand views and more than a thousand likes on the micro-blogging site.

