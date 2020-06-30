Video Showing 'Karen' Spitting on Essential Worker Asking Her to Wear Mask Has Left People Fuming

In an incident that can certainly be attributed as disgusting, a woman spat on an essential services worker after he apparently asked her to wear a face mask.

According to a report published in the Daily Mail, this incident took place in Colorado.

The short clip was shared by a person named Jill Cattt. In the footage, one can see how calmly the worker is trying to deal with her but the woman throughout can be seen throwing a fit.

Captioning the video Jill said, "I’ve been hearing about 'Karen' but hadn’t been around one. I encountered one in the wild tonight and it blew my mind. She spits on an essential worker because he enforced the rule to wear a mask. In response, she spits on him in. I wanted to cry."

For the unversed, Karen is a word primarily used in English speaking countries. The term is usually used to describe obnoxious, angry, entitled, and racist behaviour of people who use their privilege to get their way out.

This incident as expected has left netizens furious. A person said, "Wow! There they are trying their best working day in and day out and here she comes acting like a toddler on a tantrum because she doesn’t get her way", another user wrote, "How unbelievably nasty gross and vile this lady is. It’s very obvious she has never held a public service job. You have no idea how hard it is to be this person behind the counter. She should be ashamed of herself!"

