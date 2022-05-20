Video Showing Panda Being Woken Up For Treat Has Turned Netizens Green With Envy

Of all the animals, pandas seem to be living the dream life of most people. Eat, sleep, play, and repeat. This is what a usual day in the life of a panda at a zoo looks like. But, while the clumsy animals relax, they also tend to throw tantrums that are sometimes caught on the camera.

Recently, a video is making its way around the internet that shows a panda being woken up by a zookeeper for a treat.

Uploaded on Twitter by a user named Buitengebieden, the video gives a glimpse into the carefree life of pandas. “Wake up! Snack time!” the caption read. In the clip, a fluffy panda is seen sleeping on a pile of wood, lost in his dreams.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Wake up! Snack time! 😅 <a href=”https://t.co/FEKXhXgdpZ”>pic.twitter.com/FEKXhXgdpZ</a></p>— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) <a href=”https://twitter.com/buitengebieden/status/1526971109316386817?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>May 18, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

Probably due to a long day of playing and loitering around, the panda gets deep into his sleep, so much that the zookeeper is unable to wake him in the first attempt. The keeper, with a carrot in her hand, continues to poke the panda who finally turns around to grab the treat.

The adorable panda, while still lying on his back, grabs the treat without delay and starts munching on it.

The endearing video of the panda went viral on Twitter and managed to amass more than 8.3 lakh views on Twitter. For many users, the video prompted them to wish for a similar life with no worries and a caretaker to serve food.

This user now wants to be a panda in his next life and relax.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>I want to be a panda in my next life, sleep, being fed and not worry about doing the dishes later.</p>— Sereno Moreno (@jchavega) <a href=”https://twitter.com/jchavega/status/1527151415092817922?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>May 19, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

For some, pandas are nature’s comedians who keep everyone entertained.<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>I once read that pandas don't exert themselves much because their low nutrition diet doesn't give them a lot of energy. <br><br>That's ok by me. I'm content to see them in their role as nature's comedians. ❤️ </p>— Paula S – (@pjs0210) <a href=”https://twitter.com/pjs0210/status/1526973456348323841?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>May 18, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

This one too wished for a life like that where one can roll around and chill all day long.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>They just sleep, roll around, eat & shit all day. What a life </p>— Rome (@Romevoice) <a href=”https://twitter.com/Romevoice/status/1526972196131721216?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>May 18, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

If you are wondering why pandas are so clumsy, then experts attribute it to their body shape that is round with short limbs. However, pandas are considered skilled climbers. They use their head to climb and hug the tree to get a better grip.

