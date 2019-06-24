Video Showing Strangers Belting Out Backstreet Boys’ Song in NYC Subway Takes Twitter by Storm
A clip has gone viral on social media which shows several passengers in a New York subway car coming together to belt out a hugely popular Backstreet Boys' song that is sure to leave you riddled with nostalgia.
Joel Wertheimer, a civil rights attorney, who says he is a former Obama Associate Staff Secretary, took to social media to post the video, saying that life can surprise when a person is down and out. Wertheimer posted, "Had a really tough week and tonight I was the subway and some guy walks between train cars, shirtless, bumping a speaker. I wasn’t in the mood for Showtime particularly. But sometimes people and life surprise you and a little magic happens.”
Had a really tough week and tonight I was the subway and some guy walks between train cars, shirtless, bumping a speaker. I wasn't in the mood for Showtime particularly. But sometimes people and life surprise you and a little magic happens. pic.twitter.com/S7o4282SOS— Joel Wertheimer (@Wertwhile) June 17, 2019
The 32-second video shows a half-naked man playing the Backstreet Boys' "I Want It That Way" via a portable speaker in the subway car and he is soon joined by several other train passengers with one telling the unknown man to keep on playing. Since being posted, the video has garnered over 2.79 million views along with over thirty-six thousand likes and twelve thousand retweets. Soon after being posted, people started sharing their thoughts on it with one writing that it is moments like these that make New York so 'special.'
The person wrote, "Part of what makes NYC special. Easy to hate it but also easy to love it!"
Part of what makes NYC special. Easy to hate it but also easy to love it!— Maibs (@MaibsNYC) June 17, 2019
Others too followed suit, with one user writing, "Going through my 3rd miscarriage and feeling pretty down. But this made me smile. Thank you for posting it," while a third person wrote, "Seeing complete strangers, of all different races and backgrounds, bonding together in this fashion puts the biggest smile on my face."
Going through my 3rd miscarriage and feeling pretty down. But this made me smile. Thank you for posting it— Valentina Sorpresa (@marraine_boutiq) June 21, 2019
Turns out that the video also caught the attention of the boy band themselves, who tweeted, "We live for moments like this."
We live for moments like this https://t.co/30ghKwteA5— Backstreet Boys (@backstreetboys) June 18, 2019
