Video Shows Drowsy Commuter Falling Off Seat in Local Train and Mumbaikars Can Relate

After putting hours at work, enduring the sweltering heat of summers, and jostling through the crowd to secure a seat on a public transport, one tends to get exhausted. Now, although this may be the tale of countless people shuttling between their home and workplace daily, an amusing video has gone viral showing a similar struggle. Uploaded by a page oddly_satisfyiinngg on Instagram, the short clip shows a man failing to control his sleep and falling from the seat on a train.

The video seems to have been shot by a passenger inside a Mumbai local train who recorded his fellow passenger sitting opposite to him. The presumably exhausted passenger with a sizable pot belly is seen dozed off on his seat.

The paunchy middle-aged man seems to be enjoying a good sleep inside the packed train. However, his day dreaming soon gets interrupted as he slips off his seat. The hilarious moment gets captured in the video as the man leans on one side while sleeping and eventually lands on the floor of the train. The man wakes up to much bafflement and amused faces of fellow passengers who witnessed his fall and heard the thud.

The bone-tired man’s struggle to get a good sleep in the train garnered more than 28,500 likes on Instagram and left the viewers in splits. Many dropped laughing emoticons while one wrote that Mumbaikars can manage to get a good sleep anywhere.

However, there were also some users who empathised with the man and acknowledged that he may be exhausted after work. “Hard worker, so he is getting sleep even in that crowd,” one wrote. Another wrote that many go through the same hardship after a long day of work. One user, too, found the video to be insensitive and wrote “This is in poor taste, laughing at someone’s predicament.”

Another viewer highlighted that although these incidents may look funny, they can end horribly sometimes.

