Video Shows Lion Eating Grass, Gujarat Forest Officials Term It 'Stomach Upset'
The clip shared on Facebook shows the carnivorous animal satiating its hunger with green grass in the Khambha forest area of Amreli district and towards the end of the clip the lion appears to vomit something.
Video grab of the lion eating grass in Gujarat. (Twitter)
A video of a visibly-emaciated lion eating grass in a forest area of Gujarat has left netizens baffled.
The clip shared on Facebook shows the carnivorous animal satiating its hunger with green grass in the Khambha forest area of Amreli district.
“Have you ever seen lion eating grass?” wrote a Facebook user, while another asked, “Is this normal?”
Towards the end of the clip, the lion appears to vomit something.
And the explanation for that was provided by the Gujarat Forest Department, which took to Twitter, to say that big cats do indeed eat grass “when their stomach is upset.”
“This helps them vomit out some undigested food,” the department said, revealing that the video was shot in Khambha forest area of Gujarat’s Amreli
There’s a saying, “However hungry a lion is, it will never eat grass”. Watch this Asiatic lion eating grass in Indian state of #Gujarat.pic.twitter.com/bfeBOoQAHI— •A.D.A.M• (@Adamiington) August 29, 2019
Wild cats eat grass when their stomach is upset. This helps them vomit out some undigested food. Present video is about lion eating green grass in Khambha forest area of Amreli district. @drrajivguptaias @HoffPccf @PccfWildlife #Lion #Lionking #Gujarat #Forest #GujForestDept pic.twitter.com/jBpTkX21eY— GujForestDept (@GujForestDept) August 29, 2019
Sandeep Kumar, deputy conservator of forest (DCF), Shetrunji range told Times of India that raw meat sometimes has an acidic effect on the digestive system of lions.
“It’s frequently seen that lion do graze and so do tigers. These animals eat grass when they suffer discomfort in their digestive tracts,” the newspaper quoted Priyvrat Gadhvi, a member of State Board for Wildlife, Gujarat, as saying.
The Gujarat government recently told the High Court that several measures had been taken to resolve issues that had been highlighted following the death of lions in the state last year.
The government had submitted that an estimated 1.51 lakh herbivore animals were present in the Gir forest’s protected area, in response to a query on availability of food for the big cats.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Medical Evacuation Of Captain Of Bulk Carrier
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019
“Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Mr Beast' Leaves Customers Emotional After Giving Away Free Cars Worth Rs 72 Lakh
- Four Upcoming WhatsApp Features That Will Make The Popular Messaging App Even Better
- Vicky Kaushal Breaks Silence on Drug Party Accusations, Says 'That's Not Fair'
- TamilRockers Leaks Prabhas' Saaho Online Within Hours of Theatrical Release
- Cristiano Ronaldo Hopes He and Lionel Messi Have Dinner Together Some Day