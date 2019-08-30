Video Shows Lion Eating Grass, Gujarat Forest Officials Term It 'Stomach Upset'

A video of a visibly-emaciated lion eating grass in a forest area of Gujarat has left netizens baffled.

The clip shared on Facebook shows the carnivorous animal satiating its hunger with green grass in the Khambha forest area of Amreli district.

“Have you ever seen lion eating grass?” wrote a Facebook user, while another asked, “Is this normal?”

Towards the end of the clip, the lion appears to vomit something.

And the explanation for that was provided by the Gujarat Forest Department, which took to Twitter, to say that big cats do indeed eat grass “when their stomach is upset.”

“This helps them vomit out some undigested food,” the department said, revealing that the video was shot in Khambha forest area of Gujarat’s Amreli

There’s a saying, “However hungry a lion is, it will never eat grass”. Watch this Asiatic lion eating grass in Indian state of #Gujarat.pic.twitter.com/bfeBOoQAHI — •A.D.A.M• (@Adamiington) August 29, 2019

Wild cats eat grass when their stomach is upset. This helps them vomit out some undigested food. Present video is about lion eating green grass in Khambha forest area of Amreli district. @drrajivguptaias @HoffPccf @PccfWildlife #Lion #Lionking #Gujarat #Forest #GujForestDept pic.twitter.com/jBpTkX21eY — GujForestDept (@GujForestDept) August 29, 2019

Sandeep Kumar, deputy conservator of forest (DCF), Shetrunji range told Times of India that raw meat sometimes has an acidic effect on the digestive system of lions.

“It’s frequently seen that lion do graze and so do tigers. These animals eat grass when they suffer discomfort in their digestive tracts,” the newspaper quoted Priyvrat Gadhvi, a member of State Board for Wildlife, Gujarat, as saying.

The Gujarat government recently told the High Court that several measures had been taken to resolve issues that had been highlighted following the death of lions in the state last year.

The government had submitted that an estimated 1.51 lakh herbivore animals were present in the Gir forest’s protected area, in response to a query on availability of food for the big cats.

