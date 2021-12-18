Video Shows Navjot Singh Sidhu Using Cuss Word in Press Conference, Twitter Reacts

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu was on Friday caught on camera using a cuss word during a press conference. Sidhu was speaking to reporters at a press conference in Chandigarh. He used the cuss word while answering a question regarding the distribution of labour cards by the Punjab government. The video of the incident went viral on social media as soon as it surfaced. While some people defended Sidhu, saying that it is a “Punjabi thing" and “relevant in North India," the Congress leader was mostly trolled for not having control over his emotions and words. Sidhu, while answering a question is seen using the word casually before moving on answer another question.

Here is the viral video:

#WATCH | During a press conference in Chandigarh, Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu answers a question on the distribution of Labour Cards by the State Government; uses a cuss word while speaking.(Note: Abusive language) pic.twitter.com/3ErwNP4pGU — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2021

Here is how people reacted to Sidhu’s comments:

Irresponsible only shows how much serious Politician he is,though I am not surprised being a Punjabi myself https://t.co/5hpvhTyt6h— Angad S Khanna (@AngadSKhanna1) December 17, 2021

This is the most common issue in Punjab, can’t speak without using cuss words https://t.co/rIcEy8lgkG— Amit Garg (@devoirtech) December 17, 2021

Bc is not a gaali in Punjab It’s just another word https://t.co/EKnk6MyXnY— A (@aa060297) December 17, 2021

With months to go for assembly polls in Punjab, Star Cricketer Harbhajan Singh met Sidhu hinting over the possibility of joining Congress.

The photo of Singh with Sindhu was shared by the latter in a Twitter post. Sidhu in the tweet wrote, “Picture loaded with possibilities …. With Bhajji the shining star”. Harbhajan’s meeting with Sidhu comee days after he denied joining BJP on December 11. Reacting to a report claiming that the cricketer might join BJP, Harbhajan called it “fake news”. The buzz around the Cricketer’s political career has been circulating since the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

