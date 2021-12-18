CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss15#Bollywood#Coronavirus#ViratKohli#Movies
Home » News » Buzz » Video Shows Navjot Singh Sidhu Using Cuss Word in Press Conference, Twitter Reacts
1-MIN READ

Video Shows Navjot Singh Sidhu Using Cuss Word in Press Conference, Twitter Reacts

Navjot Singh Sidhu was speaking to reporters at a press conference in Chandigarh. (Image Credits: Twitter/@sherryontopp)

Navjot Singh Sidhu was speaking to reporters at a press conference in Chandigarh. (Image Credits: Twitter/@sherryontopp)

While some people defended Navjot Singh Sidhu, saying that it is a "Punjabi thing," the Congress leader was mostly trolled for not having control over his emotions.

Buzz Staff

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu was on Friday caught on camera using a cuss word during a press conference. Sidhu was speaking to reporters at a press conference in Chandigarh. He used the cuss word while answering a question regarding the distribution of labour cards by the Punjab government. The video of the incident went viral on social media as soon as it surfaced. While some people defended Sidhu, saying that it is a “Punjabi thing" and “relevant in North India," the Congress leader was mostly trolled for not having control over his emotions and words. Sidhu, while answering a question is seen using the word casually before moving on answer another question.

Here is the viral video:

Here is how people reacted to Sidhu’s comments:

RELATED STORIES

Also Read: Navjot Singh Sidhu Has Resigned But ‘Kapil Sharma Show’ is All Twitter Can Think About

With months to go for assembly polls in Punjab, Star Cricketer Harbhajan Singh met Sidhu hinting over the possibility of joining Congress.

The photo of Singh with Sindhu was shared by the latter in a Twitter post. Sidhu in the tweet wrote, “Picture loaded with possibilities …. With Bhajji the shining star”. Harbhajan’s meeting with Sidhu comee days after he denied joining BJP on December 11. Reacting to a report claiming that the cricketer might join BJP, Harbhajan called it “fake news”. The buzz around the Cricketer’s political career has been circulating since the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Buzz Staff

A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More

first published:December 18, 2021, 11:44 IST