Video Shows Oak Tree Crash Into Sleeping Baby's Cot, Viral Video Terrifies Netizens

Courtney and Kale Buchholtz are a couple who live in Prairieville, Louisiana. Courtney recently shared a scary incident on Facebook that happened with their baby Cannon. In what could be described as something straight out of a horror show, a tree fell on their child’s crib at night while he was sleeping in it. It fell through the roof in the baby’s room, breaking the window panes and making a loud sound. Initially, the couple thought that a window of their house got damaged due to lightning. Soon they figured out what was actually happening, thankfully the couple managed to save their 5-month-old.

Courtney and Kale in a conversation with a news web site Good Morning America, in which they talked about the incident and how they felt in that situation. As per Courtney ,she could not completely understand the fact that there was a tree in her house at first. Then, as she registered what was happening the idea of the tree being on her child made her feel physically ill. Kale told that he immediately picked the baby up and turned him around to check for any injuries. By the gods grace, baby Cannon was completely fine. He stopped crying as soon as he was picked up and started laughing.

The complete incident was captured by a baby monitor.

A baby monitor captured the moment when an oak tree fell into the room of 5-month-old Cannon Buchholtz as he was sleeping. Fortunately, no one was harmed in the incident.Read more: https://t.co/mMlcDcXtNZ pic.twitter.com/eGLhVGUYNG — ABC News (@ABC) July 8, 2021

After the incident, along with the story Courtney also shared the updates on her baby. She wrote that she woke up in the morning wishing that the past night was nothing but a bad dream. She wrote that looking at her baby’s face made her realize about important things in life. She also thanked God in her post for saving her husband because he was not in bed as the ceiling came down on his side of the bed. She said that she is physically okay but emotionally exhausted and asked everyone to pray for her heart’s peace.

The video when shared online grabbed a lot of attention as netizens too heaved a sigh of relief that the baby was okay and called it a miracle.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here