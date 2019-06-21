Video Shows People Looting Yoga Mats After Amit Shah's Programme on International Yoga Day
It is quite ironic as the fight breaks out with yoga music, which is meant to calm the mind, plays in the background.
Commotion and ruckus erupted in Rohtak, Haryana as people scurried to loot yoga mats from the venue where Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had taken part in the International Yoga Day programme just a few hours ago.
In a video posted by ANI, people can be seen fighting and bickering as they struggle to get their hands on as many yoga mats as possible.
Earlier in the day, in order to mark Yoga Day 2019, Amit Shah had spoken in Haryana about how yoga reflected the culture and traditions of India. He had also emphasised on the positive impacts of yoga and its myriad health benefits.
However, things took an ugly turn when the event ended and all people cared about were yoga mats.
Watch the full video here:
#WATCH Haryana: A pandemonium broke out in Rohtak after people looted yoga mats from the venue where Union Home Minister Amit Shah & CM ML Khattar had participated in the programme for #InternationalDayofYoga earlier today. pic.twitter.com/8ZVjJZOh74— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2019
