Video Shows People Looting Yoga Mats After Amit Shah's Programme on International Yoga Day

Commotion and ruckus erupted in Rohtak, Haryana as people scurried to loot yoga mats from the venue where Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had taken part in the International Yoga Day programme just a few hours ago.

In a video posted by ANI, people can be seen fighting and bickering as they struggle to get their hands on as many yoga mats as possible.

It is quite ironic as the fight breaks out with yoga music, which is meant to calm the mind, plays in the background.

Earlier in the day, in order to mark Yoga Day 2019, Amit Shah had spoken in Haryana about how yoga reflected the culture and traditions of India. He had also emphasised on the positive impacts of yoga and its myriad health benefits.

However, things took an ugly turn when the event ended and all people cared about were yoga mats.

Watch the full video here: