Video Shows What Psychedelic Visuals Look Like and The Impact They Have on You

If you have ever wondered about the intensity of psychedelic visuals, you are not alone. Now you do not have to engage in psychedelics to satiate your curiosity. Psychedelic researcher Josie Kins shared a video on YouTube to showcase the 7 distinct levels of the psychedelic experience. It began from level zero which she marked as sub-perceptual level to level six, which is extreme. Fair warning, these psychedelic experiences will blow your mind away. Josie mentioned in her video, that these are “intensity of psychedelic experiences ranging from sub-perceptual micro-dose to the complete obliteration of your ability to remain conscious and process information.”

Social media users flooded the comment section with how accurate the visuals and descriptions were. Many remarked the video to be the first of its kind with such accuracy. One YouTube user commented, “One time looking into the starry night. The stars appeared to be connected by a celestial spider web, breathtaking. Very cool visual effects!”

“This is perfectly made. Level 5 strongly depicts and describes everything perfectly down to a T. Especially when the video demonstrated blinking. 10/10 accuracy,” read another comment.

A third comment read, “I feel like a psychedelic experience will not only make you appreciate the world’s beauty during the trip but even after, you start to notice, consider, and appreciate the world’s beauty a lot more. I also feel like a trip can really open your mind to a new level of creativity that you can expand on throughout life.”

A psychedelic experience begins 20 to 90 minutes after taking classic hallucinogens, reported a study. Once the experience begins, it can last up to 10 to 12 hours. Though this duration may vary depending on the drug’s purity, the dose, and the person.

In fact, each experience can be different for each person and each time the same person uses a drug. However, the most common effects felt during the psychedelic experience are visual distortions, sensory changes, hallucinations, mood changes, and physical changes like high blood pressure and increased heart rate.

However, it is prohibited to possess, use, or distribute psychoactive substances. Under NDPS Act of 1985, if someone is found possessing, using, or distributing these drugs, there are legal repercussions.

