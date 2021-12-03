Video: Son Welcomes Mother With 'We Miss You' Placard at Airport, She Hurls Slippers

A mother-child relationship is perhaps the most special one. There’s near unanimity that nobody loves a child more than his or her mother. From cooking the kid’s favourite meal to looking after health and studies, there’s nothing that a mother doesn’t do. And that love is, of course, incomplete without scolding.

Speaking of scolding, a video showing a mother flooding his adult son with slippers at an airport is going viral on the Internet. The short clip has also reminded people on social media of the days when they, too, were scolded the same way by their parents.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anwar Jibawi (@anwar)

In this video, the mother is seen leaving the arrival section of the airport and the son rushes towards her with a placard that reads, “we missed you." The son has a bouquet as well. However, only God knows what the mother had on her mind. Moments later, she sees her son, removes her slipper and hurls at him.

The other passengers present at the airport start smiling as they witness the hilarious incident. This video has been shared by a person, Anwar Jibawi, on his Instagram account.

With the video, he wrote that his mom was back and used a red heart emoji. This clip has received more than 61 lakh likes and a lot of comments. Most of the people are surprised at the way the mother showed her love. While some people called it the best way of expressing love, women said this how they welcome their sons too.

One of the users wrote, “This is how an Arab mom shows some love". Another one commented, “Yes. Back with a bang". A third user wrote, “That woman needs an explanation".

