Video: Tired Bride Wants Just One Thing Before Phere Rituals, Her Night Suit

A video of a beautiful bride in an Indian lehenga is going viral on the internet. The short video clip, posted on Instagram, shows a bride wishing to wear a night suit before sitting for the phere rituals. The desi bride wants to perform her pheras in a comfy night suit. The video has been viewed by over 6 lakh views and the post’s comment’s section shows that the bride has struck a chord with so many women.

The video was shared by the Instagram account, Harshita Sethi. In the video, the bride, Parul Sethi, was waiting next to a mandap for the phere rituals to start. The video shows a lovely moment where the bride is with her close relatives. But she also looks a little tired.

Parul, who is all decked up in lehenga and jewellery, is then asked: “What do you want right now?" She surprised everyone and said in a tearful voice, “Night suit only night suit nothing else."

Everyone around her bursts into laughter she connected with the millions of brides, who had wished for the same on their wedding days. The bride’s wish to wear the comfortable night suit was nothing short of a crazy moment in the video, which has been shared on several social media platforms.

People have flooded the comments section with the laughter emojis and their takes on what the bride wanted.

Video:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CWYg3JCACNC/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=75f15d34-ed92-4150-93ab-e0bca673f45f

A girl wrote, “It’s very true," while another user wrote, “Full over-acting". The video has been liked by more than 35,000 users so far.

