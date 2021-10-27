Video: ‘Toothpaste Coffee’ Garnished With Peppermint Tablets Recipe is Viral on Insta

An Instagram account, whathowtry, features a man, who whips up bizarre recipes and posts their videos on the social media platform. On October 13, he prepared a concoction of toothpaste and coffee! Yes, you read that right. He made a “coffee milkshake" from toothpaste and then garnished it with peppermint tablets.

This is how it goes: In the video, he first blends the toothpaste in a jar. Then he mixes that toothpaste with milk and adds coffee to it. In the end, he adds peppermint tablets to the coffee to garnish it. After trying it, he said that he liked it, even making lip-smacking sounds of ‘Yum yum’. Here is the video:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CU-gnGbIRk1/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=fd01d695-485a-4a21-ad96-f974b28802d3

The reactions to this nausea-inducing video have been predictably sarcastic. While most of the people wrote ‘Yum Yum’ in a sarcastic way, others were more direct and asked the man ‘Are you gonna die?’ Another user remarked, “I tried this and my stomach started churning.” A third viewer said, “I’m pretty sure he didn’t drink anything.”

Shockingly, this video has gone viral with lakhs of views and currently has over 19,000 likes.

This is, however, not the first time someone making bizarre recipes has gone viral on the internet. Earlier, a photo of ‘Maggi milkshake’ went viral on social media, causing Maggi lovers to curse it using iconic dialogues from the web series Mirzapur.

Others were quoting a popular meme from the Arshad-Warsi starrer film Jolly LLB that says, “Kaun hai yeh log, kahan se aate hai.” (Who are these people? Where do they come from?)

