Videos of NY Subway, Stadium Flooded Go Viral as Hurricane Ida Wreaks Havoc

Major states of the United States of America are currently grappling with a monumental downpour, and the remnants of Hurricane Ida continue to drench the streets of various cities.

Wednesday saw Ida barreling again into the city and halting subway services, submerging homes and streets, and hindered the US. pen in Queens as the water started pouring from the sides of the stadium. According to an N.Y. Times report, Central Park in New York received 3.1 inches of rainfall within an hour, which led to the National Weather Service issuing a flash flood emergency for the first time in the history of the city.

Christiaan Triebert, a journalist working with the New York Times, took to Twitter and shared the visuals from various places around the city, which clearly depicted the drenched situation of New York. Sharing a thread of multiple videos, Triebert wrote, “The remnants of Hurricane Ida have arrived in New York City. Threading videos with locations.”

The remnants of Hurricane Ida have arrived in New York City. Threading some videos with locations.— Christiaan Triebert (@trbrtc) September 2, 2021

The first video is of a Subway Station on 7th Avenue, Manhattan. The footage shows enormous amounts of water gushing into the platform and filling up the tracks with water. https://twitter.com/trbrtc/status/1433265683496902661

In another video from Brooklyn, a train is being showered upon by a torrent of water.

Franklin Av & Fulton St (Bedstuy, Brooklyn) pic.twitter.com/GXWgQkE1vD— Christiaan Triebert (@trbrtc) September 2, 2021

One of the videos shows a house in Borough Park, Brooklyn, with its rooms, hallway, and stairs submerged, with water entering from every place possible.

reportedly Borough Park, Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/iGLwgulWLX— Christiaan Triebert (@trbrtc) September 2, 2021

This video shows the stadium that hindered the US Open. Despite the stadium being under the shade, the heavy rains manage to enter the premises and drench everything.

Louis Armstrong Stadium (Corona, Queens) pic.twitter.com/hWMmjMZFBr— Christiaan Triebert (@trbrtc) September 2, 2021

This particular video managed to steal the show despite Ida performing more than it should. A man in the streets of New York is seen making the most out of the rains and is lying on a pool float enjoying a sheesha in the shower. While sharing this video, Triebert, in the caption, said, “Doesn’t need location, it’s just New York.”

doesn't need location, it's just: new york pic.twitter.com/osdAxN7CtF— Christiaan Triebert (@trbrtc) September 2, 2021

Hurricane Ida, which germinated on August 26 in the western Caribbean Sea, is the second most intense hurricane to strike the United States of America after Hurricane Katrina.

