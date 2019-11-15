Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Vidya Balan Absolutely Loved this Toddler and Daddy's Adorable 'Pee or Poop' Conversation

The mother, Dani DeVito, had shared a hilarious video of her husband and son having a conversation, while the toddler was sitting on the toilet seat.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 15, 2019, 6:12 PM IST
Vidya Balan Absolutely Loved this Toddler and Daddy's Adorable 'Pee or Poop' Conversation
Screenshot from video uploaded by Dani DeVito / Facebook.

The special bond that the parents share with their child is truly beautiful.

Recently, an old video cropped up on social media that depicted this bond between a father and son.

The mother, Dani DeVito, had shared a hilarious video of her husband and son having a conversation, while the toddler was sitting on the toilet seat.

Soon after posting the clip on October 24, the two-year-old Matt has grabbed all eyeballs and became a sensation on social media.

The video began with the father asking his son a simple question "Did you peed or pooped." To which the toddler replied, "I didn't poop, I peed."

What made the video more adorable and eye-catching was the way Matt replied to his dad.

It was surprising to see Matt coming up with a different expression and there was a dramatic twist to his voice every time he answered a question.

Then came a moment, when his father couldn't stop laughing and tears of laughter rolled down his cheek. The worried toddler asked, "Is sad Daddy?” and opened his arms to hug his daddy. And in the next moment, Matt said his signature dialogue, "I didn't poop, I peed."

Watch the video here:

Since posted, the video has been shared 792K times, including one coming from Bollywood actress Vidya Balan. She took to her social media account and wrote, "The only time id post a vdo of someone...a lil cutie at that..on the pot ."

Matt's parents, who spoke to WV News after their son's video went viral, said, "We don't know where the voice came from. We have no idea. He's just a goofy kid. He's says it all the time now because he's randomly seen the video with us, but it's not a normal occurrence by any stretch of the imagination."

