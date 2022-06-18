Vidya Balan Has the Perfect Reply for Anyone Asking if You Have a 'Flat Stomach'

Vidya Balan is not just an excellent actor but also possesses sharp wit. She is not afraid to challenge societal norms. Taking to Instagram, Vidya has given a hilarious reply to anyone who feels it necessary to ask someone if their stomach was flat. In the Instagram Reel, she is seen lip-syncing to a pre-recorded audio on a flat stomach. “To anyone asking if…,” Vidya wrote in the caption of the video. If you are wondering why the caption is left half-written, it is because the statement continues in the audio used in the video. The clip opens to show Vidya holding a piece of cake (which looks like a chocolate cake). As soon as the actor is seen advancing to eat it, the audio begins. A woman is heard saying, “Is your stomach flat?” Vidya lip-syncs to the reply, which is “Yes, it is. But the 'L' is silent.”

Watch the video here:

Vidya’s fans along with actor Dia Mirza and Shibani Dandekar Akhtar couldn’t stop laughing over her post. People lauded Vidya for being outspoken on body positivity and gave “more power” to her boss lady attitude. In the middle of this, a user pointed out the “sunshine glow” on Vidya’s face, and we couldn’t agree more. A bunch of fans were even interested in knowing what cake was she relishing.

The clip is a hit among fans as it has racked up over a million views, and counting.

What do you think about Vidya’s answer to the ‘flat tummy’ question?

