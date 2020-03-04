Vietnam is Dancing to the Tunes of Coronavirus Song to Spread Awareness About the Global Menace

What is Coronavirus, where did it break out first, how far has it spread and what can be done to stay safe from the infection?

With almost 60 nations under the grip of the virus, the world is faced with burning questions of the health scare.

And amid the crisis, Vietnam seems to be dancing to the tunes of Coronavirus and “Vietnam is determined to beat this disease.”

In a recently released animated music video, called the “Jealous Coronavirus”, the Vietnamese health department has raised awareness about the global health crisis.

“Let’s wash our hands. Rub rub rub rub them. Don’t put your hands on eyes, nose and mouth and limit going to crowded places. Fight back against corona,” the subtitles of the Vietnamese video say.

The three-minute-long video also talks about how the virus infection first broke out, its epicentre Wuhan and how it spread to other places.

“Where is it from? Its hometown is Wuhan. All was calm, then came a sudden breakout,” the music video further grooves to the tunes of Coronavirus awareness.

Vietnam’s budget carrier Vietjet Air has said it will suspend flights to destinations in South Korea from Saturday over coronavirus concerns.

Vietnam has suspended visa-free travel for South Koreans, and airlines Bamboo Airways and Vietnam Airlines have both suspended South Korea flights amid the crisis.

The virus first broke out in December 2019 in China’s Wuhan and has spread to over 60 countries since then. It has claimed over 3,000 lives since then and has infected nearly 90,000 others.