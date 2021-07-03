Vietnam Student Forgets to Turn Camera Off While Having Sex During Online Class

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, people faced great difficulty in adjusting to the lifestyle of living completely indoors. Both offices and educational institutes went virtual as ‘work from home’ and online classes became the new normal. The shift gave birth to some hilarious and bizarre incidents which will be remembered by all. Several people across the globe overnight grabbed headlines as they forgot to close their camera while being engaged in other things, like discussing relationships, wearing clothes, etc. Another incident has been reported from Vietnam, wherein a University student was caught having sex with his partner during an online class. This bizarre incident was reported from Ho Chi Minh city of Vietnam.

As per local media reports, the student forgot to close his camera, the act did not go unnoticed by his professor and classmates. And a short clip of the student engaged in the intimate act was leaked on social media last week. The lecturer was shocked on seeing his student’s doing. He said that in a physical classroom, the student used to make out with his girlfriend, and now in the online class, he had sex.

The student who was unaware of the camera, realised his mistake after his professor shouted at him. Therefore, he rushed to turn off the camera and put on his clothes. A Vietnamese newspaper reported that the student had sent an apology note to his professor and his other classmates for the inappropriate incident.

The university also confirmed the incident and reminded the students to maintain proper discipline and appropriate behaviour while attending online classes. They further urged people to not share the video further.

This incident reminds us of a girl named Shweta, who created a buzz on social media last year in February. Shweta had left her mic on during an online class while she discussed some private details of boy who had actually asked her to keep it a secret. As she went on talking and spilling the beans, fellow students on the call tried to tell her, "Shweta, your mic is on." This video too was leaked on social media and Shweta in no time became a meme template.

