Vietnamese Man Has Close Call With Falling Ceiling Fan at Gym, Freak Incident Captured on CCTV

What was supposed to be a regular gym session nearly turned into a major accident after a ceiling fan fell down on a man in Vietnam. Luckily, the man's quick reflexes came to his rescue and he jumped away, avoiding the accident that could have caused serious injuries to him. The incident was caught on the surveillance camera inside the gym. The 40-second video starts by showing a man dressed in his black gym wear walking around before he comes to pause underneath the ceiling fan. He is then seen having a conversation with his gym mate who is getting ready for his next set of exercise with the weights while the man leans on a bench.

After a few second, the ceiling fan suddenly falls off while it was still on and moving. However, microseconds before it comes to hit him, the man senses it and jumps away to save himself. The fan crashed down on the floor as he moved away avoiding any injury. There were only 2 people present in the gym when this accident occurred. The video then shows these men walking close to the fan on the floor and examining it.

The video was shared on the ViralHog apparently by the man who escaped this accident. The info of the video shared by him read, "While exercising, the ceiling fan fell close to the body. Luckily, the propeller didn't cut my head and body."

In another similar video that was shared online, a ceiling fan fell on students during their class. The incident which appears to be from India was caught on the CCTV camera.

The video starts with a teacher taking a class and going to a bench of the students, possibly to explain or check their copies. As she moves towards the last benches, the ceiling fan suddenly falls on the head of a student sitting in the second row. Check it out:

