Vietnamese Woman Eats One Meal a Day, Wears Corset To Maintain Tiny Waist

Many women want to have a thin waist like a Barbie doll but achieving it looks like an inhuman task. However, there is one woman who has gone to extreme lengths to shrink her waist. Born in Vietnam, 26-year-old An Ky lives in the United States where she is a part-time dancer and also works in a cafe. She has an unbelievable waist size of 46 centimetres in circumference.

Ky’s tiny waist was first discovered by popular Vietnamese entertainer Thuy Nga when she was on a tour to America last winter. This happened when Nga visited Milk Tea Café in Kissimmee city of Florida where Ky happened to be working. Noticing her incredibly tiny waist, the Vietnamese comedian and television personality decided to do a video about it.

Showcasing the young woman’s waist, Nga asked her how she managed to get waist circumference down to such a low level and how she maintains this extreme hourglass figure.

Ky then revealed that when she was 18 years old, she weighed more than 50 kilograms and had a waist size of more than 60 centimetres. But, she always wanted a tiny waist that emphasised her hips and chest and in order to achieve this, she has undergone a lot of hard work.

From once eating three meals per day, she now has only one meal a day and sometimes, she even has one meal every two days. She stopped eating starchy foods around two years ago. On top of this, she has been wearing a tight corset around her waist almost all the time. She takes it off only when she goes to sleep at night.

Today, she has a waist size of just 46 centimetres and weighs a measly 37 kilograms which seems rather unhealthy. When asked if she is ever worried about the impact of her incredibly less diet on her health, Ky said she eats lots of vegetables, chicken and fruits and so she never feels weak.

She does face a huge problem when she is out shopping. Whenever she has to buy a new pair of pants, adjustments have to be made due to her tiny waist and she accepts that it sometimes costs more than the pants themselves.

