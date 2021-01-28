Viewers Spot Sex Toy on Shelf Behind Guest in BBC Interview Clip, Video Goes Viral

Viewers watching an interview airing on BBC Wales were left wanting for words when they spotted a sex toy on a bookshelf right behind the interviewee.

Goof-ups of such 'not-so-desirable' nature have flooded the internet ever since zoom meetings and interviews have taken over real-life workplace meetings.

Yvette Amos was a guest for a news segment to be aired on BBC Wales on Tuesday night wherein she was supposed to discuss the ill-effects of pandemic and job loss. However, as much as her insights were educational, viewers were taken aback to see a sex toy standing upright on a shelf otherwise filled with books and files, a Daily Mail report said.

The plastic penis, soon became a talking point for Twitter when it was shared by journalist Grant Tucker:

Perhaps the greatest guest background on the BBC Wales news tonight. Always check your shelves before going on air. pic.twitter.com/RK6GCiFuHk — Grant Tucker (@GrantTucker) January 26, 2021

Twitter users even took it on themselves to debate whether it was an actual sex toy or an art piece.

Call me dildo-naive, but is that real? Or is it like a sculpture or art-piece or game-piece? — Psychedelic Maths (@PsychedelicMat1) January 27, 2021

While some thought Amos was probably doing either a social experiment by checking how people respond to this, while some felt she didn't check because maybe she didn't care what people thought.

puritanism alive and well. Maybe she didn't 'check' because she doesn't care? — Eoin Daly (@eoinmauricedaly) January 27, 2021

It's probably a social experiment by a budding student of English and popular culture with time on her hands. I wouldn't be surprised if the reaction becomes the topic her a future thesis proposal! I don't think she is really as thoughtless as some assume. — Matthew McKnight (@MattGMcKnight) January 27, 2021

It was a setup. Why on earth have the camera set up so it has most of the room in view and the person sat to one side and taking up so little of the view. — Ian Sheridan 🇬🇧 (@imsitservian) January 27, 2021

Yvette Amos might have or have not placed the sex toy intentionally, but hers isn't the first case that has gotten the internet gobsmacked regarding something explicit as such on live TV or video.

A flurry of such 'exposing' incidents took place throughout last year as well with particpants unwittingly causing something bizarre to happen during zoom meeting or a news segment that then unmissably went viral.

A top US commentator and author Jeffrey Toobin, 60, was suspended by the New Yorker magazine for showing his penis during a conference call with colleagues last year. Toobin, a legal analyst for CNN was seen masturbating according to unnamed sources on the call spoken to by Vice News.

Then, an Argentine lawmaker was suspended after he fondled his partner's breasts during a parliamentary session being held by video conference.

Also in September, a businessman accidentally appeared naked on a Zoom conference call with Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro after he forgot to turn off his camera.