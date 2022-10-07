Vijay Dashmi 2022: 108 Women Veena Artists Perform at Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai

A soothing musical event at Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, gave a beautiful end to the nine-day-long Navratri festivities. Around 108 veena artists of different age groups performed together on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami. A video has been shared by ANI which opens with women playing the veena inside the temple premises. The event is being conducted for the past 20 years at the temple as a part of worshipping music and god.

However, as the pandemic hit the world the celebrations were stopped for two years due to COVID restrictions. Around 22 songs were played by the veena players and a large number of devotees, students and music enthusiasts also attended the event.

#WATCH | Tami Nadu: 108 men & women of different age groups come together to play Veena on the occasion of #Dussehra in Madurai pic.twitter.com/mElj1F1pPY — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2022

A Chinnadurai, the Founder of Madurai Veenai Vazhipadu Mandram, who has been organising the event, told The Hindu that the traditional instruments such as veena, flute and mridangam brought a calming vibe inside the temple walls. He even mentioned that for years, playing the veena was restricted only to one particular community and they wanted to showcase that people from any caste or community can play this instrument.

Apart from artists, people around the world visit the temple to witness the majestic event. A tourist who visited the temple in 2019 told ANI that he had come from Singapore to attend this event which is being conducted to appease the rain god and to spread wisdom and knowledge on the auspicious occasion of Vijaya Dashami.

Every year, Dussehra is celebrated to triumph over good over evil. As per the mythological texts, Lord Rama killed Ravana on this day. Life-size effigies of demon king Ravana, his son Meghnad and brother Kumbhakaran are set on fire on the occasion of Dussehra to celebrate the victory of good over evil.

