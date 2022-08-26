Vijay Deverakonda's 'Liger' Fails to Impress Netizens as Twitter Floods With Brutal Memes

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer ‘Liger’ directed by Puri Jagannadh is finally out. There have been a lot of expectations from the movie, however, it failed to connect with the masses and critics alike. The pan-India film is released in five different languages, including, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. Most of the audience feels that the screenplay does not do justice to Vijay’s abilities. “The film is buried under mediocrity – needless romantic backstory, pointless songs, corny humour by making fun of the lead character’s stammering, cringe performances, frequent lapses of logic, and the most laughable cameo by one of the world’s greatest boxers — Mike Tyson. Even Deverakonda’s built-like-a-tank physique can’t rescue this movie from its own stupidity,” Sonil Dedhia, in a movie review for News18.com, wrote.

Amid all these reviews, netizens have taken to Twitter to express their views on the movie. Some are also resorting to memes. “A movie that had potential to be decent is wasted by senseless writing and cringe worthy scenes! VD tried his best and body transformation is great but his stammering is annoying. Heroine track is awful. Other than a few moments, Nothing else to mention. Rating: 2.25/5,” wrote a Twitter user. Here are a few reactions:

#Liger worst movie of the Decade in the world cinema dot. — Master (@100ccMaster) August 26, 2022

It is time to watch #liger all alone in the biggest theatre. What a terrific opening. @karanjohar Bhai Aapki Toh life Ban Gayee! pic.twitter.com/yCDCDWYf84 — Kamal Rashid Kumar (@kamaalrkhan) August 25, 2022

#Liger A movie that had potential to be decent is wasted by senseless writing and cringe worthy scenes! VD tried his best and body transformation is great but his stammering is annoying. Heroine track is awful. Other than a few moments, Nothing else to mention. Rating: 2.25/5 — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) August 24, 2022

Sorry @TheDeverakonda – All your hard work in to dustbin. Your stammering on screen did not work at all . Move away from Bollywood , do proper Telugu movies , it will automatically become pan Indian projects ! #Liger — Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) August 25, 2022

#LigerHuntBegins review Positive +

Bike parking

Starting credits

Giving advice for no smoking ads

Interval gap

Ending credits Negative – Whole movie #Liger — Sandeep Roxz (@SandeepRoxz_) August 25, 2022

‘Liger’ is a cross breed between Bad acting & Terrible storytelling. — Shridhar V (@iimcomic) August 26, 2022

Also, an out-of-context snippet from the movie has gone viral and it doesn’t help the cause either. In the now-viral scene, Panday’s character Tanya can be seen showing little to no emotions as Liger literally roars to confess his love for her. The stark difference in their levels of energy is quite evident, even in the 23-second clip.

“Expression queen Ananya Pandey,” a Twitter user wrote while sharing the video. People did not miss the opportunity to dunk on Panday.

It was only later that some realised that the criticism solely aimed at Panday was unjust as Deverakonda’s hammy delivery in the said scene wasn’t a work of art either.

