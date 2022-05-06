Vijay Mallya's Festival Wishes Have Twitter Wondering if He Only Tweets on Bank Holidays

Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya, who had investments in a brewing and liquor company, an airline, a Formula One team and an Indian Premier League cricket club, ran into trouble when he failed to return millions in loans and left India in 2016 amid attempts by a group of banks to recover the money. The failure of Kingfisher Airlines, which he launched in 2005, began Mallya’s descent into debt and triggered the collapse of several of his businesses. The Indian government in 2012 suspended the airline’s licence after it failed to pay pilots and engineers for months. Now, Twitter users have noticed a pattern to when his tweets usually go out.

Of late, Mallya seems to have tweeted only on occasion of some kind of festival. For the entirety of this year, so far, Mallya has tweeted to wish everyone a happy Pongal, Sankranti, Holi, Ugadi, Vishu, Easter and Eid. In December last year, he wrote a tweet to wish everyone a merry Christmas and happy new year, and only an odd tweet about Sarva Mangalam has broken the streak since then. This led a Twitter user to quip, “He tweets only when the banks are closed."

He tweets only when the banks are closed. 😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/7I1lMDrqke— Vithoba Corleone (@DonJuannabe) May 5, 2022

He can tweet during SBI lunch time and after couple of hours may delete the tweet also— Vishal विशाल 🇮🇳 (@vishalkmumbai) May 5, 2022

He tweets on second and fourth Saturdays also.— TrOLL PLAZA (@1passdaily) May 5, 2022

See he is such a good borrower, he does not disturb the bankers on a working day. pic.twitter.com/8U0Uwnaa5F— Manish (@iCaramelProMax) May 5, 2022

The ‘King of Good Times’, as he was known in his better days, Mallya is wanted in India on charges of money laundering and bank demands that he pay back more than a billion dollars in loans extended to his now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines. The Central Bureau of Investigation had charged the beleaguered tycoon with cheating and conspiracy for defaulting on a Rs 9 billion loan, given in 2009. The loan was intended to buy aircraft parts, but Mallya was accused of having transferred it abroad. He was arrested in London in April 2017, but remains out on bail since then.

